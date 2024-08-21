Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $139.44. 309,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

