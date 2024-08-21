Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,590,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,180,049. The company has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

