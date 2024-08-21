Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 730 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. 1,404,639 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.