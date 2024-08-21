Horizen Trading Down 10.4% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Horizen has a market cap of $117.66 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.67 or 0.00012932 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00038792 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,342,600 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

