Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 39 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

