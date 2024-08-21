Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 953,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VNQI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 173,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,637. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.