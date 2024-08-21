Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $224.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

