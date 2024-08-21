Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $224.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
