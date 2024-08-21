Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 394,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,259,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 81.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of HHH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.50. 36,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

