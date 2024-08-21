Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HUN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $43,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 130,614 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 234,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $2,180,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.