iExec RLC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.94 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $114.62 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.5553092 USD and is up 8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $11,443,137.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

