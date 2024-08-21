Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNOV. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 153,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BNOV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

