Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases 482 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 482 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £149.42 ($194.15).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 75,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,185.03).

On Thursday, July 25th, Swagatam Mukerji sold 390,329 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £136,615.15 ($177,514.49).

On Friday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 579 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £225.81 ($293.41).

On Friday, July 12th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 375 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($194.91).

Centaur Media Price Performance

Shares of LON:CAU traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 30.50 ($0.40). 21,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,721. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.69. The stock has a market cap of £44.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,035.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

About Centaur Media

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

