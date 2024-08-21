Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells 4,091 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $177,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,968,639.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $339,523.59.

On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $189,810.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00.

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 418,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,960. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

