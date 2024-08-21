Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells 5,417 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,772. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 247,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 156,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

