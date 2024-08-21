Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 93,728 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $9,965,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,302,256 shares in the company, valued at $670,055,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $32,518,459.60.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74.

On Thursday, May 30th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $1,721,743.96.

On Friday, May 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $10,555,712.72.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $13,450,603.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $105.58. 450,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 119.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $118.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,250,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

