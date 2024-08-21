Insider Selling: OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OneMain stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 586,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,340. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,465,000 after acquiring an additional 270,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in OneMain by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 177,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

