Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,562,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 16th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,321,650.00.
  • On Thursday, August 1st, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $392,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $2,569,597.20.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

