Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,562,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,321,650.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $392,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $2,569,597.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

TNGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

