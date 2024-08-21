Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 172,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 42,906 shares.The stock last traded at $57.32 and had previously closed at $57.11.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $925.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

