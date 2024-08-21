Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.55

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 34465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

