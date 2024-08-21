Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 21st (ALIM, ANSS, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CLSD, CPSH, GBR, GORO, HMST)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 21st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

