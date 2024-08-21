Investment House LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,695. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,790 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.