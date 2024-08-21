Investment House LLC Sells 651 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.5% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $44,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $951.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $967.00. The stock has a market cap of $904.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $881.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $810.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

