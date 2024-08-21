IoTeX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $333.41 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $333.41 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,617 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,612 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

