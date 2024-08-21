IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lowered by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,183,000 after purchasing an additional 193,304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.00. 717,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,467. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average is $232.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

