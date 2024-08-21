iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,480,000 after buying an additional 27,495,924 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,199,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 38,406,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,945,035. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08.

