iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 944,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,115. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.