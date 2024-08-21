iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,979,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.89.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
