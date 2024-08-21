iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 631,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 593,299 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.33.
iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after acquiring an additional 337,372 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after buying an additional 585,433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 434,651 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 716,890 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
