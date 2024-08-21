iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.14

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 97411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 797,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,895 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 553,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

