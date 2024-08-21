iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.56

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.56 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 9440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.