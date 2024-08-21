iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.77. 410,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,448. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

