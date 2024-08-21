iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $38,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.94. The company had a trading volume of 963,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,597. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

