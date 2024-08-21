iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after buying an additional 1,759,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after buying an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,960,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 310,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $215.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.71. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

