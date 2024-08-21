iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 376,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 117,620 shares.The stock last traded at $136.08 and had previously closed at $134.40.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
