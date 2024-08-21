iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 376,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 117,620 shares.The stock last traded at $136.08 and had previously closed at $134.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

