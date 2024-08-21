Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

