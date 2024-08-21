J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.13

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 11.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
