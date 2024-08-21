Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Stake Boosted by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,398,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

JSI remained flat at $52.41 on Tuesday. 24,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

