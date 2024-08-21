Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.70

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 145033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

