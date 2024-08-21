Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue $0.60 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.21 and a beta of 0.42. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of GBX 34.29 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Jardine Matheson
