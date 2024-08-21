Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue $0.60 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.21 and a beta of 0.42. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of GBX 34.29 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

