JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 561.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,739 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,966,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

