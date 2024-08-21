Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,137.03 or 0.99986279 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120078 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

