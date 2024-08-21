Jill Terilee Angevine Acquires 3,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.17 per share, with a total value of C$189,510.00.
Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00.
Shares of TOU stock opened at C$61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.49.
TOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.04.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
