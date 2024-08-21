JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.16

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 41521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAG. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 303,191 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.