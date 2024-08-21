JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $60.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DINO. Barclays upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DINO opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,665,000 after buying an additional 399,988 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.