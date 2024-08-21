JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 545 ($7.08) and last traded at GBX 547 ($7.11). Approximately 176,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 326,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($7.13).

JPMorgan Japanese Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £797.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,608.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 536.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 527.59.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

