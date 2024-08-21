JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Enzi Wealth owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 75,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 691,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 269,577 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.