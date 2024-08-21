Kaspa Trading Down 4.3% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $48.68 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,501,689,997 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,497,548,761.80873. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16119186 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $61,317,052.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

