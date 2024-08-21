KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $67.06

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.06, but opened at $65.32. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 18,104 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in KB Financial Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

