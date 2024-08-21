Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVACW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

