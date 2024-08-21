Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ KVACW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
