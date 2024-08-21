Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.71 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $416.72 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,640.72 or 0.04439090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 256,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023 and operates on the Ethereum platform.

